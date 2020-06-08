GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Intrepid Potash worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,656,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,712,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,332,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 361,199 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of IPI opened at $1.30 on Monday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $170.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

