GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,577 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

In related news, VP Earl Childress purchased 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,600 shares of company stock worth $202,722. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $777.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

