GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 31,355 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,355 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,759,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 115,163 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $34,141,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.