GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 44,852 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,852 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 335,651 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 117,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,433 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

