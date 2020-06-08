GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 45,700 Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Perion Network worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PERI opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Perion Network Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

