GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 6,360 Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Opera were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Opera by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Opera by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Opera in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.47. Opera Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.04 million. Opera had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that Opera Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

