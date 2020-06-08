GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 78,256 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,256 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 254,363 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,729.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

