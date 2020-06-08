GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $83,000 Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 382,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 474,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 82,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 508,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $575.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

