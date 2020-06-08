GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fitbit by 130.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,660,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Park sold 524,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $3,422,914.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 921,186 shares of company stock worth $5,956,850. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.