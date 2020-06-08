Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Guidewire Software in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Guggenheim cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $107.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $7,958,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $135,505.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,639.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

