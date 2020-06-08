Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €44.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.22 ($46.77).

Shares of DLG opened at €40.00 ($46.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

