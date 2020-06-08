Head to Head Analysis: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Unit (NYSE:UNT)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Unit (NYSE:UNT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Matador Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Matador Resources and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 9 5 0 2.36 Unit 1 0 1 0 2.00

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Unit has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19,344.44%. Given Unit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unit is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 19.51% 7.20% 3.53% Unit -82.10% -4.23% -2.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Unit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $983.67 million 1.31 $87.78 million $1.20 9.21 Unit $674.63 million 0.01 -$553.88 million ($1.13) -0.06

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Unit. Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Unit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.73, suggesting that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Unit on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. Its producing oil and natural gas properties, unproved properties, and related assets are primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Utah. It has 55 drilling rigs in its fleet. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 14 processing plants, 22 gathering systems, and approximately 1,475 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.