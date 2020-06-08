Head to Head Comparison: Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYT)

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Whiting USA Trust II alerts:

6.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting USA Trust II 15.05% 99.29% 96.78% Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Whiting USA Trust II and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting USA Trust II $46.97 million 0.05 $8.30 million N/A N/A Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.31 $12.62 million N/A N/A

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Whiting USA Trust II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.