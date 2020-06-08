Head to Head Contrast: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) vs. AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and AVITA MED LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -19.75 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 133.06 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -17.54

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA MED LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and AVITA MED LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 14 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.31, suggesting a potential upside of 37.88%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.33%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -71.12% -62.87% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.