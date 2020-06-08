Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hologic worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 159.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 456,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 280,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

