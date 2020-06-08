Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.79.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.