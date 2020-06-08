Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Immunomedics worth $24,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,550 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

IMMU opened at $30.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 3.35.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

