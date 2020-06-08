Insider Buying: BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Purchases A$100,050.00 in Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$100,050.00 ($70,957.45).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackWall Property Trust alerts:

On Monday, May 25th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 200,000 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$262,000.00 ($185,815.60).

On Thursday, April 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 72,036 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$85,218.59 ($60,438.71).

BlackWall Property Trust stock opened at A$1.29 ($0.91) on Monday. BlackWall Property Trust has a 1 year low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of A$1.45 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

About BlackWall Property Trust

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.