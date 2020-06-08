Insider Selling: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Sells $134,980.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agree Realty stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

