Insider Selling: Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CFO Sells $49,999.95 in Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Edward Malone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $99,892.50.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $114.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 646.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alamo Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

