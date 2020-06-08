Insider Selling: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $97,970.00 in Stock

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

