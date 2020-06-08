Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total transaction of $99,876.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 602 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $58,050.86.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,720.00.

Bandwidth stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,750.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.