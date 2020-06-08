Insider Selling: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$150,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,155,689 shares in the company, valued at C$7,623,875.73.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Mark Price Eaton sold 250,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$193,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Price Eaton sold 15,950 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$13,461.80.

On Friday, May 22nd, Mark Price Eaton acquired 29,342 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,455.24.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mark Price Eaton acquired 100,625 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,137.50.

BSX stock opened at C$0.59 on Monday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

