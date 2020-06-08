Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $178,196.50 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar sold 5,930 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $178,196.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at $140,806,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Neil Kumar sold 79,600 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $2,469,192.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Neil Kumar sold 1,805 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $45,991.40.

On Friday, April 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 300 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $7,527.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Neil Kumar sold 62,117 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $1,631,192.42.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -11.73.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,550,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2,386.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 330,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

