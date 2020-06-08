Insider Selling: CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) EVP Sells $92,916.00 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $784.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CEVA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.