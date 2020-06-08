Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $109,150.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NTLA opened at $20.35 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

