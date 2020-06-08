Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $105,543.08 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NWPX stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NWPX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

