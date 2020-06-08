Insider Selling: Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Sells $201,136.47 in Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 6,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $201,136.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RXN opened at $31.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXN. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rexnord by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rexnord by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rexnord by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

