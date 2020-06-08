Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 10,297 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $151,468.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Charles Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Robert Charles Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $73,150.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,922 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $166,123.62.

Shares of SI opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Corporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $14,850,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,410,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 145,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 84,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

