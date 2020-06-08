Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $81,435.06 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $81,435.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,298.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $86.66 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.