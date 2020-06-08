Insider Selling: UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) CEO Sells $122,170.00 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $189.69 on Monday. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average of $185.46.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 405.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

