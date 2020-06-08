International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $473.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.04. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 63.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 792,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 401,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

