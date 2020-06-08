INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Sells $130,050.00 in Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,229.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTL opened at $56.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.