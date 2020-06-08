Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,376,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 123,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 548,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

