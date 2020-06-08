Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of IVZ opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

