Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 903.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 98,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $14.46 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

