Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GAN (GAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GAN (NYSE: GAN):

6/4/2020 – GAN is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – GAN had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – GAN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

5/19/2020 – GAN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

5/18/2020 – GAN is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – GAN is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GAN opened at $18.75 on Monday. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

