IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,021.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

