iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $68.70 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61.

