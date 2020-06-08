Jack H. Swaysland Sells 1,420 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,953.00, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

