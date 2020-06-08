Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fastenal’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.66 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

