Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

EVRI stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 184,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 148,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 458,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

