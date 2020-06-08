JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 306,809 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of TIM Participacoes worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSU stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

