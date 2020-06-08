JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 58,939 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 709,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5,771.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,941 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 51.8% in the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 187,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 60,663 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

BPMP stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.74% and a return on equity of 74.44%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

