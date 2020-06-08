JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Nielsen worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NLSN opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

