JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 988,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of SL Green Realty worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,245,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $40,553,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 639,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 290,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $51.77 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

