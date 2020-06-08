Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Kandi Technologies Group Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

