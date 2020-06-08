KDI Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,021.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

