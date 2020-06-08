KeyCorp Comments on Greif, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greif in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE GEF opened at $41.17 on Monday. Greif has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

