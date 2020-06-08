KeyCorp Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $196.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,641,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 320,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 208,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

